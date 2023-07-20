SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

SITM has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of SiTime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered shares of SiTime from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SiTime from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.83.

SiTime stock opened at $129.57 on Wednesday. SiTime has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $209.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.48.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). SiTime had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $38.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 5,059 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $657,821.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,856,525.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Torsten Kreindl sold 410 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $39,130.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,637.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 5,059 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $657,821.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,856,525.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,591 shares of company stock worth $1,854,218. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of SiTime by 20.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of SiTime by 14,500.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

