Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark upgraded Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush upgraded Intel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.77.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 0.1 %

INTC opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20. The company has a market capitalization of $143.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.68 and a beta of 0.87. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Activity

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Intel by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 84,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 98,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.