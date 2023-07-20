Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target Cut to $153.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.27% from the company’s previous close.

MASI has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Masimo Price Performance

Masimo stock opened at $112.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.97. Masimo has a 12-month low of $105.50 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.87 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,323.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 366,055 shares in the company, valued at $57,529,203.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Masimo by 157.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

See Also

