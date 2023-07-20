Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target Lowered to $136.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $207.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.13% from the company’s previous close.

MASI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

Masimo Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $112.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 0.86. Masimo has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.09 and its 200-day moving average is $168.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,323.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,529,203.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 11.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,084,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,122,918,000 after purchasing an additional 628,612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after acquiring an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,928,000 after buying an additional 27,261 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 92.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after buying an additional 410,793 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,789,000 after buying an additional 22,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

