OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Stephens

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on OSUR. TheStreet upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.
OraSure Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %
OSUR stock opened at $4.54 on Monday. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $7.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OraSure Technologies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,408,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,116 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,791,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 253.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 765,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,760,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,701,000 after buying an additional 527,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,010,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,207,000 after buying an additional 334,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.
About OraSure Technologies
OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than OraSure Technologies
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.