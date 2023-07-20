OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Stephens

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OSUR. TheStreet upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

OSUR stock opened at $4.54 on Monday. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $7.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $154.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.14 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,408,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,116 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,791,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 253.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 765,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,760,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,701,000 after buying an additional 527,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,010,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,207,000 after buying an additional 334,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

(Get Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.