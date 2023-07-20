monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MNDY. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $167.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.13.

monday.com Stock Performance

monday.com stock opened at $182.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.99 and a beta of 0.76. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $189.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $162.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. On average, analysts predict that monday.com will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of monday.com by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in monday.com by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in monday.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

