NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Price Performance
Shares of NURO stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. NeuroMetrix has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $7.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.24.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 65.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix Company Profile
NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NeuroMetrix
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.