NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Price Performance

Shares of NURO stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. NeuroMetrix has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $7.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.24.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 65.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 19,667 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NeuroMetrix by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.