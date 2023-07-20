HC Wainwright Raises MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Price Target to $75.00

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MLTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $33.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $29.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.30.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $58.64 on Monday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $60.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.99 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.63 per share, for a total transaction of $20,533,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,127,100 shares in the company, valued at $188,319,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLTX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $147,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

