StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ONCT. Maxim Group lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2 %

ONCT stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $25.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oncternal Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.36% and a negative return on equity of 71.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.