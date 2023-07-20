StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ONCT. Maxim Group lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.
Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2 %
ONCT stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $25.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
About Oncternal Therapeutics
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
