Bank of America Boosts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $120.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s previous close.

ON has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.77.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $101.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.96. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $54.93 and a 1 year high of $105.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,648,818.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 10,276 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,553,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,648,818.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,036 shares of company stock worth $6,721,539. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 964.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 378,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

