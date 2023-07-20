StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.38.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Marin Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

