StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.38.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%.
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
