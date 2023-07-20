Comparing Vivic (OTCMKTS:VIVC) & MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Vivic (OTCMKTS:VIVC – Get Free Report) and MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vivic and MasterCraft Boat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivic 0 0 0 0 N/A MasterCraft Boat 0 3 4 0 2.57

MasterCraft Boat has a consensus target price of $34.17, indicating a potential upside of 22.81%. Given MasterCraft Boat’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MasterCraft Boat is more favorable than Vivic.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

96.0% of MasterCraft Boat shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of MasterCraft Boat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vivic and MasterCraft Boat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivic N/A N/A N/A MasterCraft Boat 8.10% 64.21% 32.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vivic and MasterCraft Boat’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MasterCraft Boat $707.86 million 0.69 $58.21 million $3.24 8.59

MasterCraft Boat has higher revenue and earnings than Vivic.

Summary

MasterCraft Boat beats Vivic on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivic

Vivic Corp. engages in the construction of marinas and yachts under Monte Fino brand in the mainland China. It operates Joy Wave, an online platform that offers yacht rental and leisure services; development of energy-saving yacht engines; and provision of tourism consultancy services, as well as yacht services. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Vivic Corp. is a subsidiary of Honetech Inc.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating. The Crest segment provides pontoon boats for use in general recreational boating. The NauticStar segment offers boats that are primarily used for saltwater fishing and general recreational boating. The Aviara segment produces luxury day boats for use in general recreational boating. The company also offers ski/wake, outboard, and sterndrive boats, as well as various accessories, including trailers and aftermarket parts. It sells its boats under the MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest, and Aviara brands through a network of independent dealers in North America and internationally. The company was formerly known as MCBC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. in November 2018. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Vonore, Tennessee.

