Financial Review: Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) & Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC – Get Free Report) and Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Arena and Roblox’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Arena $700,000.00 0.47 -$1.71 million N/A N/A Roblox $2.23 billion 11.30 -$924.37 million ($1.72) -26.08

Global Arena has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roblox.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

64.6% of Roblox shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Global Arena shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Roblox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Global Arena and Roblox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Arena -426.17% N/A -293.41% Roblox -44.06% -270.57% -19.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Global Arena and Roblox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A Roblox 7 6 12 0 2.20

Roblox has a consensus target price of $40.48, indicating a potential downside of 9.77%. Given Roblox’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Roblox is more favorable than Global Arena.

Volatility & Risk

Global Arena has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roblox has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Roblox beats Global Arena on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Arena

Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting member in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform. It provides its services to craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, and political organizations. The company was formerly known as Global Arena Holding Subsidiary Corp. Global Arena Holding Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Roblox Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

