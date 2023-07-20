Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) vs. Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) and Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Eventbrite and Kinaxis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 1 2 0 2.67 Kinaxis 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eventbrite currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.74%. Kinaxis has a consensus price target of $221.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.41%. Given Kinaxis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kinaxis is more favorable than Eventbrite.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $282.97 million 3.67 -$55.38 million ($0.50) -20.77 Kinaxis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Eventbrite and Kinaxis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kinaxis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eventbrite.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and Kinaxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -17.63% -31.16% -5.39% Kinaxis N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.5% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of Kinaxis shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of Eventbrite shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kinaxis beats Eventbrite on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc. provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services. The company also provides professional services, including business transformation, implementation, and continuous learning services; and support services. It serves aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products, high-tech and electronics, industrial, life sciences, and retail markets. The company was formerly known as webPLAN Inc. and changed its name to Kinaxis Inc. in May 2005. Kinaxis Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

