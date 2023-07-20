Reviewing Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) & Millennium Group International (NASDAQ:MGIH)

Millennium Group International (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) and Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Millennium Group International and Quad/Graphics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millennium Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A Quad/Graphics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Quad/Graphics has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.22%. Given Quad/Graphics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quad/Graphics is more favorable than Millennium Group International.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millennium Group International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Quad/Graphics $3.22 billion 0.09 $9.30 million ($0.31) -17.26

This table compares Millennium Group International and Quad/Graphics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Quad/Graphics has higher revenue and earnings than Millennium Group International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.2% of Quad/Graphics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Quad/Graphics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Millennium Group International and Quad/Graphics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millennium Group International N/A N/A N/A Quad/Graphics -0.44% 34.67% 3.06%

Summary

Quad/Graphics beats Millennium Group International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Millennium Group International

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides paper-based packaging solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, other Southeast Asian countries, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers packaging products, including paper-based inner packaging boxes to industries and/or products, such as footwear products, sportswear, cookware and kitchenware, smartphones, and home electronics. It also provides corrugated products for industries and/or products, such as food and beverage, paper and packaging, non-food-and-beverage-consumables, logistics, e-commerce, and home electronics, as well as packaging products supply chain management solutions. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. Millennium Group International Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of YC 1926 (BVI) Limited.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services. The company also provides marketing and other services, including data and analytics, technology solutions, media services, creative and content solutions, managed services, and execution in non-print channels, as well as manufactures ink. It serves blue chip companies that operate in various industries, and serve businesses and consumers comprising retailers, publishers, and direct marketers. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin.

