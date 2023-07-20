Head to Head Contrast: Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) vs. GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) and GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Ashtead Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ashtead Group and GN Store Nord A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashtead Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 GN Store Nord A/S 0 3 5 0 2.63

Valuation and Earnings

Ashtead Group currently has a consensus target price of $4,758.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1,565.21%. GN Store Nord A/S has a consensus target price of $236.50, suggesting a potential upside of 210.73%. Given Ashtead Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ashtead Group is more favorable than GN Store Nord A/S.

This table compares Ashtead Group and GN Store Nord A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashtead Group $9.67 billion 3.24 $1.62 billion $14.64 19.52 GN Store Nord A/S $2.51 billion 1.53 $279.38 million $2.34 32.53

Ashtead Group has higher revenue and earnings than GN Store Nord A/S. Ashtead Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GN Store Nord A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ashtead Group has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GN Store Nord A/S has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ashtead Group and GN Store Nord A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashtead Group 17.30% 30.50% 9.72% GN Store Nord A/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ashtead Group beats GN Store Nord A/S on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services. The company offers its products and services for facilities maintenance and municipalities, such as office complexes, apartment complexes, government, hospitals, data centers, parks and recreation departments, schools and universities, shopping centers, pavement/kerb repairs, and golf course maintenance; construction of airports, highways and bridges, office buildings, data centers, schools and universities, shopping centers, residential, remodeling, manufacturing plants, and green energy plants; emergency response for fire, hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes, winter, storms, residential and health emergencies, alternative care facilities, points of distribution, and mobile testing facilities; and entertainment and special events, including national events, concerts, sporting events, film and telvision production, theme parks, festivals farmers' markets, local 5k runs, and cycle races. It operates 967 stores in the United States, 89 stores in Canada, and 177 stores in the United Kingdom under the Sunbelt Rentals brand. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products. It offers its products under the ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott, FalCom, and Audigy brands. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is based in Ballerup, Denmark.

