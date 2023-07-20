Contrasting TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) & Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB)

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) and Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TH International and Potbelly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TH International N/A -215.12% -9.62% Potbelly 2.32% 3,013.09% 2.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of TH International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Potbelly shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Potbelly shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A Potbelly 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TH International and Potbelly, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Risk and Volatility

TH International has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Potbelly has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TH International and Potbelly’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TH International $146.59 million 0.79 -$110.36 million N/A N/A Potbelly $451.97 million 0.60 $4.34 million $0.37 25.19

Potbelly has higher revenue and earnings than TH International.

Summary

Potbelly beats TH International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc. and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

