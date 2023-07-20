Head to Head Survey: Santo Mining (OTCMKTS:SANP) & GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT)

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) and Santo Mining (OTCMKTS:SANP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GigaCloud Technology and Santo Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaCloud Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Santo Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

GigaCloud Technology currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 120.34%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than Santo Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.4% of GigaCloud Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and Santo Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaCloud Technology 6.96% 18.02% 8.40% Santo Mining N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and Santo Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaCloud Technology $490.07 million 0.73 $23.97 million $0.86 10.29 Santo Mining N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -0.01

GigaCloud Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Santo Mining. Santo Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GigaCloud Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GigaCloud Technology beats Santo Mining on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaCloud Technology

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Walnut, California.

About Santo Mining

(Get Free Report)

Santo Mining Corp., doing business as Santo Blockchain Labs, operates as a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency development company in Vietnam and the Republic of Panama. The company manages, operates, and develops end-to-end Blockchain-as-a-Service. It also develops smart digital contracts, non-fungible tokens, digital to physical assets tokenization, eXetended reality, and Internet of Things solutions. The company was formerly known as Santo Pita Corp. and changed its name to Santo Mining Corp. in March 2012. Santo Mining Corp. was founded in 2009 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.