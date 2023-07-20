Critical Survey: Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) vs. Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF)

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Free Report) and Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of Diversey shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Diversey shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Park Lawn and Diversey, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Lawn 0 0 1 0 3.00 Diversey 1 10 0 0 1.91

Valuation and Earnings

Park Lawn currently has a consensus target price of $33.88, indicating a potential upside of 85.62%. Diversey has a consensus target price of $7.57, indicating a potential downside of 9.81%. Given Park Lawn’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Park Lawn is more favorable than Diversey.

This table compares Park Lawn and Diversey’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Lawn N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Diversey $2.77 billion 0.98 -$169.30 million ($0.58) -14.47

Park Lawn has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diversey.

Profitability

This table compares Park Lawn and Diversey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Lawn N/A N/A N/A Diversey -6.56% 12.53% 2.00%

Summary

Diversey beats Park Lawn on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides hygiene, infection prevention, and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management. This segment serves customers in the healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries. The Food & Beverage segment provides a range of products, solutions, equipment, and machines, such as chemical products, engineering and equipment solutions, knowledge-based services, training through its Diversey Hygiene Academy, and water treatment. This segment serves customers in the brewing, beverage, dairy, processed foods, pharmaceutical, and agriculture industries. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Fort Mill, South Carolina. As of July 5, 2023, Diversey Holdings, Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Solenis LLC.

