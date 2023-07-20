Critical Analysis: Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) versus CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) and Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.3% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of CleanSpark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and Zurich Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -93.39% -22.70% -20.28% Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

CleanSpark has a beta of 3.79, indicating that its stock price is 279% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zurich Insurance Group has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CleanSpark and Zurich Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 0 4 0 3.00 Zurich Insurance Group 1 4 1 0 2.00

CleanSpark currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.78%. Zurich Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $536.67, indicating a potential upside of 1,018.99%. Given Zurich Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zurich Insurance Group is more favorable than CleanSpark.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CleanSpark and Zurich Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $127.57 million 6.16 -$57.33 million N/A N/A Zurich Insurance Group $41.75 billion 1.73 $4.60 billion N/A N/A

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, health, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products. The company also provides property, casualty, commercial management liability, professional indemnity, credit risk, marine, cyber risk, corporate accident and business travel, and financial institution insurance products. In addition, it offers employee benefit insurance products; reinsurance services; risk management and climate change resilience services; and non-claims and ancillary services to the farmers' exchanges. The company serves individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. It sells its products through agents, brokers, and bank distribution channels. Zurich Insurance Group AG was founded in 1872 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

