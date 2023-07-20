B. Riley Boosts FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target to $45.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FORM. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.80.

FormFactor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $36.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 129.33 and a beta of 1.22. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.18 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Research analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter worth about $383,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 170.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

