Sunworks Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,172 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,788% compared to the average volume of 168 call options.

Sunworks Stock Performance

SUNW opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.70. Sunworks has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.55 million. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 40.44% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunworks will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sunworks

About Sunworks

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunworks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sunworks in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sunworks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Sunworks in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sunworks by 11,656.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the commercial, agricultural, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It is also involved in the design, arrange financing, integrate, install, and manage systems ranging for residential homeowners, and commercial and public works projects.

