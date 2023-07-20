Sunworks Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,172 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,788% compared to the average volume of 168 call options.
Sunworks Stock Performance
SUNW opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.70. Sunworks has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48.
Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.55 million. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 40.44% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunworks will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Sunworks
About Sunworks
Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the commercial, agricultural, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It is also involved in the design, arrange financing, integrate, install, and manage systems ranging for residential homeowners, and commercial and public works projects.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sunworks
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.