Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 649,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 387.3% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 13,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Mercer International from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Mercer International from $15.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Mercer International Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $591.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.70 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

