Short Interest in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Declines By 22.6%

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $248.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.43. Medpace has a 12-month low of $141.30 and a 12-month high of $252.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.83 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $10,898,284.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Medpace by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Medpace by 1.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 5.8% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 3.7% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.