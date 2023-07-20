Short Interest in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Grows By 12.1%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the June 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $32,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,713.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in METC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after buying an additional 807,921 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $5,862,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 877.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 317,069 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 254,263 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,524 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after buying an additional 212,820 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

METC stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $392.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $166.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

