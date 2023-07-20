World Acceptance (WRLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 6/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 21st. Analysts expect World Acceptance to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.48. World Acceptance had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $160.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.57 million.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $140.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.57 and its 200-day moving average is $100.49. World Acceptance has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $147.30. The company has a quick ratio of 17.03, a current ratio of 17.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $877.34 million, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,399.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,399.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $55,328.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,714.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,059 shares of company stock valued at $347,660 over the last three months. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Acceptance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in World Acceptance by 27.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in World Acceptance by 162.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in World Acceptance by 70.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

