StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Gold Resource from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Monday.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $0.68 on Monday. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $60.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18.

Institutional Trading of Gold Resource

Gold Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:GORO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 25.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Featured Stories

