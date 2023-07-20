Financial Survey: Constellation Software (CNSWF) and Its Rivals

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) is one of 388 publicly-traded companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Constellation Software to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Constellation Software has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Constellation Software’s peers have a beta of 2.29, suggesting that their average share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Constellation Software and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Software 0 0 1 0 3.00 Constellation Software Competitors 1391 4041 4059 44 2.29

Dividends

Constellation Software currently has a consensus price target of $2,960.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.25%. As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 3,382.35%. Given Constellation Software’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Constellation Software has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Constellation Software pays an annual dividend of $3.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Constellation Software pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 30.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.7% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Constellation Software and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Software $6.62 billion $513.00 million 89.25 Constellation Software Competitors $12.36 billion $1.27 billion 20.44

Constellation Software’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Constellation Software. Constellation Software is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Software and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Software 7.15% 60.04% 13.63% Constellation Software Competitors -18.45% 5.47% 1.74%

Summary

Constellation Software peers beat Constellation Software on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. It serves public and private sector markets. Constellation Software Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

