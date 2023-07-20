Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) and UBE (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Financial Analysis

UBE (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Free Report) and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UBE and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBE N/A N/A N/A $5.67 2.95 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S N/A N/A N/A $0.51 37.54

UBE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

16.0% of UBE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares UBE and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBE N/A N/A N/A Chr. Hansen Holding A/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for UBE and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBE 0 0 0 0 N/A Chr. Hansen Holding A/S 0 6 1 1 2.38

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a consensus price target of $486.67, indicating a potential upside of 2,466.81%. Given Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is more favorable than UBE.

Dividends

UBE pays an annual dividend of $3.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.8%. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. UBE pays out 70.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S beats UBE on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UBE

UBE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Thailand, India, Latin America, and internationally. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, high purity chemicals, semiconductor gas products, and products for polyurethane resins. The company also provides contract manufacturing services for APIs and intermediates; aromatic SF5 compounds; FLUOLEAD, a novel nucleophilic fluorinating agent; and drug discovery and pipeline services. In addition, it offers cement products, ready mixed concrete, soil stabilizing cement, building materials, limestone, calcia and magnesia, specialty inorganic materials, and resource recycling, as well as sells coal. Further, the company is involved in the supply of electric power. Additionally, it provides die-casting and injection molding machines, and extrusion presses; and UBE vertical mills, kilins, furnaces, dryers, water screening equipment, storage and transportation systems, bridges and steel structures, and steel billets and casting. The company also manufactures and sells nylon, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate, plastic films, polypropylene molded products, fibers, fiber-reinforced plastics, and cast iron and steel products. The company was formerly known as Ube Industries, Ltd. UBE Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments. The Food Cultures & Enzymes segment produces and sells various cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of various consumer products in the food industry, primarily in the dairy industry. The Health & Nutrition segment produces and sells products for the dietary supplement, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, infant formula, animal feed, and plant protection industries. It has a strategic collaboration with UPL Ltd. to develop and commercialize microbial-based bio solutions for sustainable agriculture. The company was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark.

