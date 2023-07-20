Grupo Financiero Inbursa (GPFOF) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Free Report) is one of 297 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Grupo Financiero Inbursa to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Grupo Financiero Inbursa pays an annual dividend of C$0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.5%. Grupo Financiero Inbursa pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 12.9% and pay out 18.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Financiero Inbursa is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grupo Financiero Inbursa and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Inbursa N/A N/A 0.77 Grupo Financiero Inbursa Competitors $24.26 billion $640.99 million 223.74

Analyst Recommendations

Grupo Financiero Inbursa’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Financiero Inbursa. Grupo Financiero Inbursa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Grupo Financiero Inbursa and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Inbursa 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Financiero Inbursa Competitors 1109 3539 3445 42 2.30

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 308.63%. Given Grupo Financiero Inbursa’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Financiero Inbursa has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of Grupo Financiero Inbursa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Financiero Inbursa and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Inbursa N/A N/A N/A Grupo Financiero Inbursa Competitors 31.63% 11.12% 0.95%

Summary

Grupo Financiero Inbursa competitors beat Grupo Financiero Inbursa on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products. The company was formerly known as Promotora Carso SA de CV and changed its name to Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. in 1992. Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

