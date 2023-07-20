Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) & HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) Head-To-Head Comparison

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Get Free Report) and Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HMS Networks AB (publ) and Akoustis Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get HMS Networks AB (publ) alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMS Networks AB (publ) 0 0 1 0 3.00 Akoustis Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

HMS Networks AB (publ) presently has a consensus target price of $375.00, indicating a potential upside of 669.03%. Akoustis Technologies has a consensus target price of $7.06, indicating a potential upside of 174.81%. Given HMS Networks AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe HMS Networks AB (publ) is more favorable than Akoustis Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMS Networks AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Akoustis Technologies -258.56% -60.18% -37.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares HMS Networks AB (publ) and Akoustis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

50.0% of Akoustis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Akoustis Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HMS Networks AB (publ) and Akoustis Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMS Networks AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $5.61 8.69 Akoustis Technologies $15.35 million 11.99 -$59.03 million ($1.04) -2.47

HMS Networks AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akoustis Technologies. Akoustis Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HMS Networks AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HMS Networks AB (publ) beats Akoustis Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HMS Networks AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

HMS Networks AB (publ) engages in the provision of products that enable industrial equipment to communicate and share information worldwide. The company offers Anybus Embedded that offers multi-network connectivity with a single development project; Anybus Gateways, a gateway for connecting devices, machines, systems, or networks; Anybus Wireless that allows to connect machines and devices over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular networks, and industrial Ethernet; and Anybus Edge, which bridges edge intelligence and versatile cloud connectivity to industrial equipment. It also provides Ewon Cosy+, an industrial VPN device for secure remote access; Ewon Flexy, an industrial device and IIoT gateways for flexible remote access and data services; Ewon Flexy Extension Cards, which allow to keep up with the evolution of communication technologies while protecting investment in the device; and Ewon Talk2M, an industrial cloud that enables its customers to access their assets. In addition, the company offers Intesis protocol translators, air conditioner interfaces, AC Cloud control, and ST cloud control solutions; and automotive, embedded control, energy, and safety solutions under the Ixxat brand. Further, it provides Procentec, a brand in solutions and services for diagnostics and monitoring of industrial networks; Owasys offers wireless communication platforms to enable remote monitoring and control of a wide range of mobile machines; and WEBfactory offers software for displaying information from industrial equipment in easy-to-use web interfaces. The company also offers its solutions to device manufactures, machine builders, system integrators, and end users. HMS Networks AB (publ) was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Halmstad, Sweden.

About Akoustis Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services and microelectromechanical systems foundry services. The RF Filters segment sells amplifier and filter products. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, Wi-Fi customer premise equipment, and military and defense applications. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Networks AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS Networks AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.