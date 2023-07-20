Analysts Set Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Price Target at C$8.84

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.77.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$18.15 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

Shares of SDE stock opened at C$4.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.92. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$4.33 and a 52 week high of C$16.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94. The company has a market cap of C$778.16 million, a PE ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.45.

Spartan Delta Cuts Dividend

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.07. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 54.05% and a return on equity of 55.76%. The company had revenue of C$316.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 1.0342612 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

