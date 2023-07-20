Head-To-Head Contrast: Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) and Greif (NYSE:GEF)

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) and Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Greif pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Cascades pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Greif pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cascades pays out -16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Greif has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Greif is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greif and Cascades’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greif $6.35 billion 0.54 $376.70 million $7.47 9.82 Cascades N/A N/A N/A ($1.00) -9.08

Analyst Ratings

Greif has higher revenue and earnings than Cascades. Cascades is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greif, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Greif and Cascades, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greif 1 2 1 0 2.00 Cascades 0 1 1 0 2.50

Greif presently has a consensus price target of $73.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.53%. Cascades has a consensus price target of $13.10, indicating a potential upside of 44.27%. Given Cascades’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cascades is more favorable than Greif.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.3% of Greif shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Cascades shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Greif shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Greif and Cascades’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greif 7.76% 22.73% 7.34% Cascades N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Greif beats Cascades on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greif

Greif, Inc. engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries. This segment also offers flexible intermediate bulk containers and related services. The Paper Packaging & Services segment produces and sells containerboards, corrugated sheets and containers, and other corrugated and specialty products to customers in the packaging, automotive, food, and building products markets; and produces and sells coated and uncoated recycled paperboard, and recycled fiber. This segment's corrugated container products are used to ship various products, such as home appliances, small machinery, grocery products, automotive components, books, and furniture, as well as various other applications. The Land Management segment engages in harvesting and regeneration of timber properties; and sale of timberland and special use properties. As of October 31, 2022, this segment owned approximately 175,000 acres of timber properties in the southeastern United States. The company was formerly known as Greif Bros. Corporation and changed its name to Greif, Inc. in 2001. Greif, Inc. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Delaware, Ohio.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc. produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products. The company also provides hygiene and tissue solutions, such as bathroom tissues, paper towels, napkins, paper and hand towels, bathroom issues, dispensers, table and facial napkins, wipers, and household towels; cascades fluff and tuff products; and fiber-based materials, which include tissue paper jumbo rolls, containerboards, specialty papers, technology barrier solutions, structural components, and uncoated recycled paperboards. In addition, it is involved in the provision of recycling solutions, which include recycling services, brokering and trading of materials, secure shredding, recycling equipment, and graphic design and printing services. The company provides recycling solutions for municipal, industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors. Cascades Inc. was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

