Comparing Xero (XROLF) & Its Rivals

Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF – Get Free Report) is one of 293 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Xero to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Xero and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Xero alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xero 0 0 0 1 4.00 Xero Competitors 378 1423 3143 26 2.57

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 27.37%. Given Xero’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xero has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

10.5% of Xero shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Xero and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xero N/A N/A N/A Xero Competitors -34.91% -257.57% -8.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xero and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Xero N/A N/A -261.41 Xero Competitors $412.57 million -$7.53 million 714.60

Xero’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Xero. Xero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Xero peers beat Xero on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Xero

(Get Free Report)

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Xero, an open platform that connects small businesses to a range of solutions, which helps to manage their finances. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook or Xero Ledger. Xero Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for Xero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.