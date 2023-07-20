Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Receives $10.00 Average PT from Analysts

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nel ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Nel ASA Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NLLSF opened at $1.33 on Thursday. Nel ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41.

Nel ASA Company Profile

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, provides various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, include cars, buses, trucks, and other applications.

