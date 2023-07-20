Brokerages Set Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) PT at $90.93

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APLS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $80,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,340,460.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,046,813 shares in the company, valued at $88,508,039.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $80,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,340,460.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,818 shares of company stock worth $14,507,167. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $40.49 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.33.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 225.82%. The business had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

