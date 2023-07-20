Brokerages Set Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Price Target at $245.86

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

HII opened at $229.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.55. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

