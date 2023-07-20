iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $6.34 Consensus PT from Analysts

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.34.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IQ. Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.70 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC reduced their price target on iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SCEP Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at $64,318,000. CoreView Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in iQIYI by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 79,139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529,600 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,956,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,816,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,026,000 after buying an additional 4,685,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,321,000. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Price Performance

Shares of IQ opened at $5.26 on Friday. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that iQIYI will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iQIYI

(Get Free Report

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.