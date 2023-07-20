Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $233.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Roche in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Roche alerts:

Roche Stock Performance

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.33. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Roche

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Roche by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Roche by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Roche by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roche by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter valued at $1,519,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.