Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $233.33.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Roche in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Roche Stock Performance
Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.33. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.
About Roche
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.
