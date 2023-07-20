Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

PLAY has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $56.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Sunday, May 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $46.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.51. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $47.29.

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The company had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $324,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,918,000 after buying an additional 857,208 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,175,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $26,536,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $24,229,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,926,000.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

