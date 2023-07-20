Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) Lowered to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Pardes Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. SVB Securities cut Pardes Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Pardes Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDS opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.37. Pardes Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.93.

Pardes Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PRDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $8,227,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC raised its position in Pardes Biosciences by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 10,037,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,964,000 after purchasing an additional 637,420 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Pardes Biosciences by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 106,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pardes Biosciences by 15,676.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pardes Biosciences by 169.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 33,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat and prevent viral diseases. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

