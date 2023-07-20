RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.42% from the stock’s previous close.

RBB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $23.76.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $36.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.60 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

