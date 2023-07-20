BMO Capital Markets Lowers Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $960.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1,040.00 to $960.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $953.00 to $720.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $816.00 to $789.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $868.25.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $719.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $740.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $757.97. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $563.82 and a fifty-two week high of $837.55. The company has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

