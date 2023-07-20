Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) PT Raised to $3.75 at Northland Securities

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Northland Securities from $2.50 to $3.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Rekor Systems Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ REKR opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.49. Rekor Systems has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rekor Systems ( NASDAQ:REKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 million. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 359.69% and a negative return on equity of 130.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rekor Systems will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rekor Systems news, major shareholder Arctis Global Llc purchased 1,918,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,512,580.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,007,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,489,944.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rekor Systems by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 91,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,519,000. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rekor Systems Company Profile



Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides intelligent infrastructure solutions for transportation management, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure for smart mobility.

