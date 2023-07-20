SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Lowered to $270.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SBAC. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.20.
SBA Communications Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of SBAC opened at $234.27 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $215.11 and a twelve month high of $356.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 0.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,689,000 after purchasing an additional 874,947 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after acquiring an additional 594,994 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 1,290.3% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 268,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,078,000 after buying an additional 249,121 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 45.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,967,000 after buying an additional 225,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SBA Communications
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.