SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Lowered to $270.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SBAC. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.20.

Shares of SBAC opened at $234.27 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $215.11 and a twelve month high of $356.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,689,000 after purchasing an additional 874,947 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after acquiring an additional 594,994 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 1,290.3% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 268,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,078,000 after buying an additional 249,121 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 45.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,967,000 after buying an additional 225,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

