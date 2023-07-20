S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of S&W Seed from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed Stock Performance

Shares of SANW stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $53.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). S&W Seed had a net margin of 12.39% and a negative return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in S&W Seed by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,003,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 411,768 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 1,150.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 401,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 369,150 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 181.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 485,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 313,146 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000.

About S&W Seed

(Get Free Report)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.