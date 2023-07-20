AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Coverage Initiated at Susquehanna

Equities researchers at Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

AVDX opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AvidXchange has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 0.49.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $86.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that AvidXchange will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other AvidXchange news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,839,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $22,317,636.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,139,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,999,598.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AvidXchange news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,839,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $22,317,636.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,139,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,999,598.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 24,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $219,044.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,947,842 shares in the company, valued at $87,739,966.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,951,768 shares of company stock valued at $32,578,122. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

