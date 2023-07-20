APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $37.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of APA from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.94.

APA opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 3.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.10. APA has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in APA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of APA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of APA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of APA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

