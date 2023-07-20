Bank of America Increases Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $275.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $270.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s current price.

V has been the subject of a number of other reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.88.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $241.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $452.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $245.37.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,435,339,000 after buying an additional 2,572,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after buying an additional 2,216,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,683,673,000 after buying an additional 640,839 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

