voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on voxeljet from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

VJET opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95.

voxeljet ( NYSE:VJET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 38.77% and a negative net margin of 46.96%.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

